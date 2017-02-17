Latest News
Delhi: Man heckles Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The AAP leader dismissed the incident as "sharab mafia".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 17, 2017 12:57 pm
punjab polls, aap, manish sisodia, punjab assembly elections 2017, india news, latest news Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (Source: File/ PTI photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was heckled by a man at the inauguration ceremony of 100 cluster buses on Friday. The AAP leader dismissed the incident as “sharab mafia”.

More details awaited on the incident.

