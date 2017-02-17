Delhi: Man heckles Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 17, 2017 12:57 pm
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was heckled by a man at the inauguration ceremony of 100 cluster buses on Friday. The AAP leader dismissed the incident as “sharab mafia”.
A man heckles Dy CM Manish Sisodia at inauguration ceremony of 100 cluster buses today. Sisodia dismisses it as sharab mafia @IndianExpresspic.twitter.com/IinvPki9y9
— Sarah Hafeez (@hafeez_sarah) February 17, 2017
More details awaited on the incident.