Delhi: Man gets 10 years jail for possessing drugs

A man has been sent to 10 years in jail for possessing 6.5 kg of opium by a special court, which slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him. The court awarded the sentence to Madhya Pradesh resident Vishnu, while noting that he was carrying opium in commercial quantity.”Keeping in view the commercial quantity of opium, which the convict kept in his possession and impact of intoxicating drugs on our youth and also the minimum sentence provided by the legislature, convict is here by sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and to pay a fine of Rs one lakh,” Special Judge Narinder Kumar said.

Watch what else is making news:

The court convicted Vishnu under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, saying it stands proved beyond doubt that he was possessing 6.5 kgs of opium.It, however, acquitted one Ram Niwas saying prosecution has failed to prove the case against him and there was no evidence that while accompanying Vishnu, he knew that his co-accused was carrying opium in the bag or that both of them together collected this quantity from somewhere.

According to prosecution, the police got an information that Vishnu and Niwas, who allegedly used to supply drugs, would come at the bus stand of IP University at Kashmere Gate in New Delhi to give opium to someone and could be apprehended.A raid was conducted and both the men were caught near the bus stand where Vishnu was found carrying a bag containing 6.5 kgs opium, it said. During the trial, both the men denied the allegations against them and claimed false implication in this case.