Delhi: Man arrested for kidnapping trader in 2015

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Gujarat-based trader in the national capital in 2015, police said on Saturday. Sajid (23) was nabbed by a Crime Branch team of Delhi Police from a bus stop near Ashram Chowk on Thursday, Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime), said.

On December, 2015, the trader, Valji Bhai, had come to Delhi from Bhuj in Gujarat after getting phone calls from unidentified persons, informing him about cars available at throwaway prices, the police officer said. At Delhi railway station, Valji met a man who took him to Palwal to show him the car. There, he was kidnapped by five to six persons who beat him up and called up his son demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, Yadav said.

However, the gang let Valji Bhai go after getting information about an impending police raid, but not before snatching Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone from him. A case was registered in this connection and five accused, Taufiq, Sunny, Mosam, Javed and Saddam were arrested by the Crime Branch last year. Sajid was arrested on Thursday, Yadav said.