Delhi: Make sure all attend morning briefings, DCP tells personnel

Unhappy with the “unprofessional behaviour” of police personnel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa has asked all station house officers (SHOs) of his district to conduct morning briefings and directed the ACPs concerned to conduct surprise visits to police stations. The direction came at a recent crime review meeting in the Central district. “Randhawa has asked all SHOs to inform him about timings of their morning briefing. They informed that briefing varies from one police station to another but usually take place from 9 am to 10 am,” a police officer said.

Sources said DCP Randhawa asked about the morning briefing timing after he came to know that the subordinates are not reaching their police station on time.

DCP Randhawa has asked all policemen to be present during the briefings. “He also asked all ACPs to monitor the morning briefings and conduct surprise visits. He asked them to prepare a report if they found anything amiss,” the officer said. DCP has said strict departmental action will be taken against erring police personnel, who intentionally skip the morning briefing.

