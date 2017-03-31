Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal orders scrapping of AAP govt’s ‘Feedback Unit’

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered shutting down of the AAP government-appointed ‘Feedback Unit’, months after CBI registered a preliminary enquiry to look into its setting up without the LG’s nod. The unit was created under the Vigilance Department last year to reportedly “gather relevant information and actionable feedback” about officials and departments under the Delhi government.

It was also tasked to lay out traps to catch the bribe taking bureaucrats red handed.

“The Lt Governor has ordered closure of the Feedback Unit in the first week of March,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there is nothing wrong in setting up such a unit by the government.

“Every state should have a feedback unit and every government has it. Government should communicate with its people and take feedback. I don’t think there is anything wrong in it,” Sisodia told a press conference at his official residence.

Sources in the Vigilance Department said that government had hired around 15 retired police officers and experts even as the department did not know what they used to do.

“Some of members of the unit had resigned while some had quit their job. Government had also not extended the contract of some members, coming to an end in February this year.

“It has not been functioning since March 1. The unit was last year given Rs 10 lakh as a secret fund,” a top government official said.

In January this year, a preliminary enquiry had been registered by the CBI after former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had referred seven matters of alleged irregularity by Delhi government to the agency, which had come to light in the Shunglu panel report.

