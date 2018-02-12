Delhi likely to experience heavy rainfall, hailstorm today; snowfall in Himachal: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness a thunderstorm today (File) Delhi is likely to witness a thunderstorm today (File)

Delhi is likely to witness a thunderstorm accompanied with hail on Monday due to an active western disturbance originating over central parts of Afghanistan. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms in several parts of North West India, and heavy rainfall or snowfall in isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh on February 12,” the IMD said in its report.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rain or snowfall very likely over the western Himalayan region during February 11 to 13 with peak activity on 12,” it mentioned.

On Sunday, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm. According to reports, a farmer was killed in the hailstorm, while many were injured in Maharashtra. Several fields also suffered damage. The Maharashtra government had urged farmers to prepare for untimely rains and hailstorm, following the IMD’s advisory.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 14-degree centigrade, with maximum temperature at 21-degree centigrade, a slight rise of 2-4 degree centigrade from normal is expected, due to western disturbances.

