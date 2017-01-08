Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to hit streets for cleanliness check

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal along with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials will on Sunday take a street visit to Saket for cleanliness check drive. This will be his first official field visit, a week after he was sworn in by President Pranab Mukherjee. This assumes significance as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation staffs have been protesting against the non-payment of their salaries. According to sources, Baijal will be arriving at around 9. 30 a.m. and will also be visiting the adjoining areas.

Ever since, Bajilal assumed offices, the Lieutenant Governor has opened Twitter account, held meetings with government offices and Delhi Police top brass and gave his nod to the nursery admission guidelines for over 250 private schools built on DDA or government land in the national capital.