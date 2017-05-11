Delhi LG asks officials to explore option of stack parking

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed all three municipal corporations to explore the option for having more stack parking in the national capital.There are presently two stack parking facilities in Sadar Paharganj and Karol Bagh under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

However, areas falling under South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations do not have any stack parkings.The direction was issued in a meeting of senior officers of the three civic bodies, chaired by the Lt Governor.

“Reviewed cleanliness & other issues with the 3 MCDs. Stack parking to be explored – swiftly scalable & space-efficient (sic),” the Lt Governor tweeted.

Reviewed cleanliness & other issues with the 3 MCDs. Stack parking to be explored – swiftly scalable & space-efficient.(1/3). pic.twitter.com/zbTEu6KDE1 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 11, 2017

While the NDMC has six multi-level parking facilities, the S DMC has seven.”In stack facilities, cars are parked in a stacked-up fashion on a grill-made structure, which has two or three platforms. Cars from the bottom are moved mechanically to the top level first and then the lower levels ar filled,” a senior NDMC official.In the meeting, the issue of cleanliness was also discussed.

