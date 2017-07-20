Arvind Kejriwal reallocates Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s portfolios

CM Arvind Kejriwal reallocates portfolios of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to shed his burden. (Source: PTI) CM Arvind Kejriwal reallocates portfolios of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to shed his burden. (Source: PTI)

In a major reshuffle of portfolios among his Cabinet ministers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reallocated the portfolio’s of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Sisodia was given charge of tourism and his revenue department and registrar of cooperative societies portfolios went to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Water Minister Rajendra Gautam respectively. Sisodia’s departments of law, information technology and administrative reforms also went to Gahlot, who was inducted into the cabinet in May.

According to news agency PTI, Sisodia requested Kejriwal to divest some of his portfolios. He will, however, continue to look after some of the major administration departments including education, finance and others.

Sourced told PTI that tourism will be a key focus area for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, which promised to transform Delhi if they won the Municipal Corporation elections.

