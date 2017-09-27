Juvenile among 2 held for killing security man

ALMOST TWO weeks after a 53-year-old security officer posted with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) died — after he was shot dead while directing traffic at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi — police have apprehended two persons, including a juvenile. Initial investigation has revealed that the two had decided to kill the security officer, Sumer Singh, as he had slapped the juvenile and stopped him from entering Azadpur Mandi from the wrong side.

According to police, on September 13, Singh was shot in the head by unidentified persons while he was on duty at the Azadpur Mandi. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the market was analysed, and the two persons were identified on the basis of the footage, police said. “A beat constable identified one of the two men — Love alias Labbu, a resident of K-Block, Jahangirpuri — and nabbed him on Tuesday,” said an officer privy to the details of the case.

“After being caught, Labbu admitted to police that he had fled the city after killing Singh. He also told police that a juvenile was involved in the murder. The juvenile was subsequently apprehended,” DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said.

“He claimed Singh slapped the juvenile and also put a stick in the wheel of his rickshaw before ousting him from the mandi. The same evening, he shared the incident with his friend, Labbu, and they decided to seek revenge. On September 13, they reached the Mandi on a motorcycle with a country-made pistol arranged by Labbu. After they found Singh in the market, the juvenile shot him in the head from behind,” the DCP added.

