Delhi jeweller fraud case: Another scam under Modi’s ‘Jan Dhan Loot Yojana’, tweets Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of another bank fraud by a Delhi-based diamond jeweller, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government and said the accused in the case “disappeared” like diamantaire Nirav Modi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya while the government looked the other way. The promoters of Dwarka Das Seth International, a Karol Bagh-based company, were booked by the CBI for an alleged fraud of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said the accused of this fresh case of bank fraud operated with the same modus operandi of fake Letters of Understanding as Nirav Modi. “Under Modi Ji’s “Jan Dhan Loot Yojana”, another scam! 390 Cr., involving a Delhi based jeweller. Same Modus operandi as Nirav Modi. Fake LOU’s. Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way,” he tweeted.

Under Modi Ji’s “Jan Dhan Loot Yojana”, another scam! 390 Cr., involving a Delhi based jeweller. Same Modus operandi as Nirav Modi. Fake LOU’s. Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way.#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 24, 2018

The CBI on Friday registered a case against Dwarka Das Seth International and its directors after receiving a complaint from Oriental Bank of Commerce, which alleged a fraud to the tune of Rs 389.85 crore, reported news agency PTI. The company deals with manufacturing and trading of diamond, gold and silver jewellery.

While addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka later in the day, the Congress leader asked the prime minister to explain how the money was taken away from the bank under his nose, in an apparent reference to the PNB fraud worth Rs 11,400-crore. “A scam of Rs 22,000 crore happens, Nirav Modi runs away with Rs 22,000 crore from Indian Banks and Modiji (Prime Minister) says action will be taken,” Rahul said. “Action will be taken? You first make us understand how did Nirav Modi take Rs 22,000 crore from Indian banks under the nose of Narendra Modi’s government,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said his government will take stringent action against financial irregularities and not tolerate loot of public money. “I want to make it clear that this government has been taking strict action against financial irregularities and will continue to take strict action,” he said at Global Business Summit organised by Economic Times. “System will not tolerate loot of public money,” Modi said, in a direct reference to Nirav Modi.

