Delhi is your rakhwala: PM

Prime Minister distributes sanction letters to beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana (Urban & Gramin) at a function in Silvassa on Monday. PTI

BRAVING THE heat, thousands of people, including schoolchildren, thronged the Lion English School and waited for nearly five hours to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Silvassa on Monday.

Waving to the frenzied crowd chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, he spoke about how he was one of the few prime ministers to visit the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli after a gap of nearly 35 to 40 years and the last PM to have visited the place was Morarjibhai Desai.” “No one had any idea who used to govern the union territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli. I want to tell you all that now Delhi is your rakhwala (protector) and that’s why I am here for the first time as a prime minister. Gareeb se Gareeb nagrik ka utna hi adhikar is desh pe hai jitna Delhi walon ka (the poor has equal right over this country like people from Delhi.”

Modi also reminded that it was not his first visit to Silvassa. “Bahot bhraman kiya hai iss ilake me. Yahan ki sambhavnaon se parichit hoon (I have travelled a lot in the area and i am fully aware of the opportunities of this place,” he said.

Asking people to use the BHIM app, Modi said that youths can start earning by promoting its usage to others. Modi claimed that every download of this app on the instance of an individual can fetch him about Rs10. He told the gathering that youths can more than Rs 20,000 if they start asking people to use the BHIM app.

Damru Prasad, who has settled in Silvassa for the past 20 years, said that he came to hear Modi. “I am originally from Azamgarh in UP and have settled here for over two decades. I think Modi is the only leader who is so popular that people want to hear him.” Since morning, large number of students and from villages such as Rudana, Mandonj and others started thronging the school. They said that they had never seen a mass gathering of this magnitude here.

During the event Modi distributed LPG connections, pressure cookers, land titles, wheel chairs to physically challenged, among others, to the beneficiaries, a majority of them tribals.

