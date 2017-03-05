Delhi: I-T department attaches land linked to Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Initiating action under the Benami Property Transactions Act, the Income Tax department has provisionally attached 123.16 bigha and 36.07 biswa land allegedly purchased by Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain.

According to the I-T department, the land was allegedly purchased on the benami names of M/s Info Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, M/s Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and M/s Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd. The initiating officer also attached shares of Indo Metal Impex, Akinchan Developers, Paryas Infosolutions and Mangalyatan Projects on February 27 under the PBPT Act.

The notices stated that these companies received accommodation entries worth Rs 13.68 crore during 2010-11 to 2015-16. “It is pertinent to note that these companies did not have any business activity during the period of funding so as to attract such huge funding in the form of share capital and share premium,” the notices sent to these companies stated. Jain did not respond to phone calls, while AAP officials refused to comment on the issue.

The I-T department has alleged that Jain purchased more than 200 bigha of agricultural land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur and northwest Delhi, in close vicinity to unauthorised colonies, in the name of companies which, the department claims, were controlled by him.

“The efforts of the AAP government to regularise unauthorised colonies during the first tenure of the AAP government from December 28, 2013, to February 14, 2014, and present tenure appears to be linked with the investment in agricultural land by Jain,” an inter-departmental note alleges. As per provisions of the Act, the provisional attachment of the properties is for 90 days, during which Jain can file an appeal with the adjudicating authority.

In a separate investigation, the tax department has alleged that Jain laundered unaccounted cash worth at least Rs 16.39 crore through three hawala entry operators from Kolkata during 2010-11 to 2015-16.

The department alleged that Jain purchased over 200 bigha of agricultural land with investment in five companies which, it claimed, were controlled by him, namely Paryas Infosolutions, Akinchan Developers, Mangalyatan Projects, Indo Metal Impex and JJ Ideal Estate.

The department also alleged that Jain used his knowledge in making investment in land, and was trying to influence government decisions to regularise unauthorised colonies.