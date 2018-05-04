Delhi High Court withdraws protection to Mehul Choksi

The police had told the court in February that Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi has been cooperating in the probe and if in future he does not, then withdrawal of the protection can be considered. The police had told the court in February that Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi has been cooperating in the probe and if in future he does not, then withdrawal of the protection can be considered.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday withdrew the interim protection from arrest and other coercive action granted to Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi in April last year in connection with a 2016 FIR lodged by the owner of one of its retail franchisees.

Justice Mukta Gupta lifted the protection order of April 26, 2017, after the police informed that Choksi was not cooperating in the investigation as he was not available at any of the addresses given on his behalf.

The police had told the court in February that Choksi has been cooperating in the probe and if in future he does not, then withdrawal of the protection can be considered. On Thursday, the police told the court that investigation was at a standstill as Choksi was not available.

