Delhi High Court to pass order on DDCA reforms

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will pass an order to usher in reforms at the controversy-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) after its general body rejected a majority of amendments on good governance, including abolition of ‘proxy votes’, proposed by a court-appointed Administrator. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla reserved its decision after it was informed that DDCA’s general body, at a meeting held in September last year, had in a resolution rejected almost all the amendments proposed by the Administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen.

The amendments were based on the recommendations of the apex court appointed Justice R M Lodha committee on the IPL controversy for reform in the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the high court noted. Apart from being against abolishing of the proxy vote system of the past, the cricketing body’s members had also opposed the issue of 1000 complimentary passes for matches to be held at Feroz Shah Kotla grounds that the Administrator had allowed.

The lawyers for some of the DDCA members told the bench today that the number should be cut down to around 200 as otherwise it would not be profitable for them.

The Administrator for proper functioning of DDCA was appointed during the ongoing hearing of a 2010 petition of the cricketing body seeking occupancy certificate from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to hold matches at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

