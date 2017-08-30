Delhi High court seeks govt’s reply on relocation of child rape survivors

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Delhi High court on Wednesday sought a response from the AAP government on a plea seeking amendment in the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme (DVCS) to provide for change of abode of child rape survivors as they may face threats in future from their assaulters. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankaran issued notice to the Delhi government on an application moved by NGO ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ in a pending PIL.

The application, moved through senior advocate H S Phoolka and advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, also sought a direction to Delhi Legal Services Authority to implement the provision of providing relocation of address to a minor rape survivor. It alleged that a number of cases of child sexual abuse entailed abuse or rape by neighbours or persons having physical access to the victims.

“Once such an accused is granted bail, he again gains access to the child. This is bound to cause deep psychological trauma and a sense of fear for the child, for she/he is faced with the perpetrator of the crime inflicted on her/him. “Not only does this prejudice the trial, having inculcated fear in child’s mind, but is deeply distressing for the mental health and rehabilitation of the victim child,” it said.

It also said that though DVCS provided compensation to the victims of rape and other sexual offences, it was silent on the monetary compensation or assistance for relocation of the victim or a change of their residence.

