Delhi High Court seeks ED’s reply on Rohit Tandon’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of controversial lawyer Rohit Tandon, who is behind bars after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case post demonetisation. Justice A K Pathak asked the ED to file a status report before March 2 on Tandon’s petition challenging the trial court’s January 7 order by which he was denied bail on the ground that he is alleged to have been involved in a “white collar crime” with other co-accused in “well-planned” manner.

Tandon, who is in custody since December 29 last year, has urged the court to release him on bail as investigation into the matter has been completed and he has been interrogated several times.

Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, appearing for the lawyer, submitted that the entire evidence in the matter was documentary and asked “why do they want to keep me (Tandon) in custody”.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for ED, opposed the bail plea, saying they would file a response to the petition.

The trial court had rejected the bail plea of the lawyer, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after a raid in connection with a black money probe which led to the alleged seizure of Rs 13.6 crore from his law firm.

Tandon, who was allegedly involved in the illegal conversion of nearly Rs 60 crore demonetised currency, had failed to get relief from trial court which had said he may influence prosecution witnesses if released on bail.

The trial court judge had said that the investigation of the case was at an initial and a crucial stage.

Besides Tandon, two other accused — Kolkata-based businessman Paras M Lodha and Kotak Mahindra bank manager Ashish Kumar — were arrested in separate PMLA cases. They are also in the judicial custody.

Lodha was arrested on December 21 last year in connection with the alleged conversion of over Rs 25 crore old currency into new notes.

Ashish Kumar was arrested on December 28 last year by ED in connection with its money laundering probe in a case of detection of nine alleged fake accounts with deposits of Rs 34 crore after the demonetisation was announced.