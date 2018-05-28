Delhi High Court seeks DMRC’s response over safety of rails supplied by Swiss firm

Rails are a continuous line of steel bars laid on the ground as one of a pair forming a railway track. (Representational image) Rails are a continuous line of steel bars laid on the ground as one of a pair forming a railway track. (Representational image)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the DMRC’s response to a PIL seeking in-depth inquiry into the safety of rails procured through a Swiss company for metro tracks. The petition, which came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, alleged that the rails supplied by the Swiss company — East Metal AG — may have a high content of Hydrogen making them more susceptible to breaks or fractures which could lead to a major disaster.

Rails are a continuous line of steel bars laid on the ground as one of a pair forming a railway track.

The court issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Swiss company, which won the contract for supplying the rails, and sought their response to the plea by October 9, the next date of hearing.

The petition by Dhirendra Krishna has urged that the rails should not be used till their procurement and safety is inquired into, as lives of millions of commuters would be at stake.

