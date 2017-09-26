Delhi High Court reserves order on Honeypreet Insan’s bail plea

Honeypreet is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following the conviction Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh. Honeypreet is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following the conviction Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh.

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on Honeypreet Insan’s anticipatory bail plea.

The bench hearing Honeypreet’s plea asked the defence counsel why his client was seeking relief from the Delhi HC when she is wanted in connection with a case in Haryana.

“How does this application come under the jurisdiction of Delhi HC,” the bench asked.

In response to the court query, advocate Pradeep Kumar Arya, the lawyer representing Honeypreet, said: “She has a house in Delhi and is apprehensive of being arrested.”

Earlier, the search for the ‘missing’ Honeypreet has led the Panchkula police to raid a residence in Greater Kailash in New Delhi. Confirming the raid, DCP Southeast, New Delhi, told reporters that she has not visited or stayed at the location recently.

Honeypreet is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following the conviction Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim’s conviction in the rape cases. Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The CBI court on August 28 had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples in 2002.

Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also travelled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction. The controversial sect head is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana. Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, to trace Honeypreet.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd