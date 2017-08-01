Delhi High Court questions Police over delay in probe into Sunanda Pushkar death

“This (collecting of evidence)is something that happened in February 2015. Why it took two years for the police to get the final result,” the bench asked. The court said it has to look into this aspect as to why there was a delay in the matter. In Picture, funeral procession of Late Sunanda Pushkar. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) “This (collecting of evidence)is something that happened in February 2015. Why it took two years for the police to get the final result,” the bench asked. The court said it has to look into this aspect as to why there was a delay in the matter. In Picture, funeral procession of Late Sunanda Pushkar. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi High Court today questioned Delhi Police over the delay in finding reasons behind the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar said the police had collected evidence in the matter in February 2015 but has not yet got the final result of the electronic evidences they have seized in the matter including that of the close friends of Tharoor and Pushkar.

“This (collecting of evidence)is something that happened in February 2015. Why it took two years for the police to get the final result,” the bench asked. The court said it has to look into this aspect as to why there was a delay in the matter.

“Here is somebody who passed away back in 2014 and you (police) initially said it was a suicide but later it turned out to be a homicide,” the bench said. The court’s oral observation came during hearing of plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who has sought a court-monitored CBI-led special investigation (SIT) probe into Pushkar’s death.

