Delhi HC disposes of Mukul Roy’s plea alleging phone tapping 

The order was passed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru after he perused the affidavits filed by the two governments. The court, however, gave Roy the liberty to approach it again if he finds any concrete evidence substantiating his allegations.

The High Court had on November 20 asked the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee -led government to “unambiguously” inform whether Roy was being monitored or his calls being intercepted allegedly by the state police.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru had issued notices and asked the ministries of Home Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, West Bengal government and police, CBI, MTNL and Vodafone to file their responses in a sealed cover in two weeks.

Roy, who recently defected to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress, had alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he found that the local police were monitoring his movements. The plea also claimed that similar apprehensions were put on record by several other persons including Union minister Babul Supriyo, who does not belong to the ruling party in West Bengal.

