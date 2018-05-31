INX Media case: P Chidambaram gets interim relief from arrest by Delhi HC till July 3

The court directed the senior Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation of the case and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency. (Express photo/File) The court directed the senior Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation of the case and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency. (Express photo/File)

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram till July 3 during his questioning in connection with the INX Media case on Thursday. Justice A K Pathak also issued a notice to CBI and sought their stand on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

However, the court directed the senior Congress leader to cooperate in the investigation of the case and to remain present for questioning as and when required by the agency.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid, appearing for Chidambaram assured the court that they will cooperate with the probe agency.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI opposed the plea on the ground that Chidambaram should have first approached the trial court instead of the High Court.

“Law is equal for every citizen of the country,” Mehta submitted. The court, however, said that it cannot do anything and the petitioner has to be protected from arrest till then.

“Either you (Mehta) make a statement that you are not going to arrest him (Chidambaram) or else I need to protect as he apprehended his arrest,” the bench observed. The court said that CBI will file its reply in two weeks and till July 3, the next date of hearing in the matter, the agency will not arrest him.

Chidambaram has to appear before the CBI on Thursday. Yesterday, the trial court had granted him interim protection from arrest in an alleged corruption case related to the Aircel-Maxis deal and had ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not to take any coercive action against him until June 5.

Chidambaram, in his petition, said the CBI had suddenly and in a “mala fide” manner issued notice on May 28, directing him to appear before it despite the fact that he had neither been named in the FIR as an accused nor a suspect.

The ED and CBI are probing alleged irregularities in clearances granted during Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

