Delhi High Court grants bail to man accused of raping live-in partner

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to a man accused of raping his live-in partner by intoxicating her, saying the allegation “does not inspire confidence” as the couple stayed together for a long time.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar allowed the bail application of the man, who was already married, on furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

While enlarging the accused, the court clarified that if the man tries to threaten the woman or tamper with evidence, his bail could be cancelled.

“The allegation does not inspire confidence, inasmuch as, admittedly, the prosecutrix (complainant) had been staying with the petitioner (accused) for a long time at different locations,” the judge said.

The judge also said, “Considering the nature of the accusation and the circumstances attending the case, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”

According to the FIR lodged in September 2016 at Badarpur police station in south Delhi, the man allegedly offered her a cold drink mixed with a stupefying substance, after consuming which she became unconscious.

Taking advantage of her condition, the accused raped her, the police said, adding that when the woman regained consciousness and tried to escape, the man threatened her with obscene videos and photos that he had recorded. The alleged incident took place on September 18, 2014, the FIR said.

While seeking bail, the accused, through his counsel Rohit P Ranjan, denied the allegations and claimed he has been falsely implicated by the woman, with whom he was in a live-in relationship, to extort money from him.

He contended that their relationship was consensual and no threat or coercion has ever been extended for obtaining her consent for a physical relationship. His advocate said there was an “unexplained delay” which completely “belies the entire prosecution case”.

