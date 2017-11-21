Delhi HC disposes plea seeking action against Farooq Abdullah for remarks on PoK

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over his alleged remarks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The High Court asked the petitioner to move the central government on the matter. The court also said it was not expressing any opinion on the plea against Abdullah and the Centre should take an independent view while looking into the matter.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza who claimed to be a social activist, had sought “immediate investigation” and “arrest” of the Srinagar MP alleging that he favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

In his petition, Raza alleged that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister “always makes such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens”.

It also said that Abdullah should be tried for penal offences including sedition and treason under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau be also asked to probe the entire issue by detaining him. The plea further sought cancellation of Abdullah’s passport.

