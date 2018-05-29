JNU sexual harassment case: Atul Johri cannot be warden of any women’s hostel, orders Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Kumar Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by students, cannot take charge as warden of any hostel housing women at the university. The court directed the fact-finding committee to decide on Johar’s suspension, as reported by ANI.

The counsel representing JNU in the court on May 3 had said that Johri was asked by the university to resign from all his posts. “He is no longer the mess warden of Chandrabhaga Hostel. The women are not in any manner in touch with the professor,” the JNU counsel told the court.

At an earlier hearing, the high court had asked the JNU V-C as to why no action had been taken by the administration against the professor. “What is happening, you have not been able to do anything. Is it that the V-C of the university has no power to take action against the professor,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the counsel for JNU.

The court observed, “I am not saying that take action without hearing the professor. At least interim measures can be taken. You can advise the professor that till the investigation is completed into the cases against him, he should stay out of the campus.”

Women students of JNU issued a statement accusing the professor of “often making sexually coloured remarks, open demands for sex and commenting on the figure of almost every girl”.

The first FIR on the matter was filed on March 16 under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Johri has been accused of sexually assaulting by as many as eight students of the School of Life Sciences, though initially just one FIR was filed against the professor after a huge protest by JNU students led by JNU Students Union (JNUSU) body other complaints were added to the original FIR.

The next hearing will be on 17 August.

