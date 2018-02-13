Delhi High Court asks NHAI, SDMC to consider plea for smooth flow of traffic along Delhi borders

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the NHAI and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to “take a view” on a plea seeking smooth flow of traffic along the National Capital Region’s borders, where toll collectors intercept commercial vehicles causing huge snarls. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the petitioner’s lawyer to make a representation in this regard before the National Highway Authority of India and the municipal body.

“View on this has to be taken by the respondents (NHAI, SDMC and the Delhi Police). They need to look into it and take a view thereafter,” the bench said. The plea, filed by advocate-petitioner Amit Sahni, said there was total mismanagement in the collection of toll from commercial vehicles along the state borders, which was causing huge problem for other vehicles.

“The jam is caused deliberately and systematically by the toll collectors so that they could intervene in the jam and collect toll from commercial vehicles,” the plea alleged. The petitioner said in his plea that toll collectors in Gurugram have been asked to use six lanes on the extreme left to collect toll. But when commercial vehicles unintentionally or deliberately do not pass through the designated lanes, toll collectors intervene, resulting in chronic snarls.

The petitioner has sought direction to the NHAI and the Delhi government to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Delhi’s borders.

