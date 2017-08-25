CBI registers FIR against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

The CBI on Friday registered an FIR against Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Jain is alleged to have laundered Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16 through the companies run by him including Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akichand Developers Pvt Ltd and Mangalyatan Project Pvt Ltd besides Indo-Metal Index Pvt Ltd.

Earlier in April, the investigating agency initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Jain and others to probe alleged money laundering by the serving minister and influencing decisions by abusing his office to seek change in land use policy for the plots allegedly acquired through laundered money.

The agency has now converted the PE into an FIR to carry out detailed probe, the sources said. “CBI reached my home for search,” Jain posted on Twitter today.

According to PTI sources, Jain had laundered Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through Kolkata-based entry operators and various shell companies, the sources said. Jain allegedly provided cash through his employees and associates to the entry operators and shell companies who provided accommodation entries and routed back the money in Jain’s companies.

The laundered money was used by the companies run by Jain for purchasing land in the name of his companies. The land acquired by Jain and his companies through the laundered money stands at Rs 27.69 crore, the CBI sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

