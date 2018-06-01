Delhi Police head constable commits suicide at police training centre

His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been ordered, he added. (Representational Image) His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been ordered, he added. (Representational Image)

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead at a police training college in Jharoda Kalan here, police said.

Jitender,48, was on night duty at PTC Jharoda Kalan on Friday. His colleagues heard a gunshot around 10 pm and found him lying in a pool of blood, they said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. It is suspected that he shot himself with his service revolver when he was alone.

No suicide note has been found, a senior police officer said.

He said a native of Jhajjar in Haryana Jitender joined the Delhi Police in 1991. He is survived by his wife and two grown up children, the officer said.

His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been ordered, he added.

