Delhi HC wants authorities to discuss Right to Education

(File Photo) (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the HRD Ministry, Delhi Government and L-G on a PIL, which had sought directions to authorities to frame rules that comply with the Right to Education Act, 2009.

Counsel for the petitioner, Justice for All, advocate Khagesh B Jha submitted a petition saying the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, was meant to ensure free and compulsory education to children by the government. But, Section 8(1) of the Delhi Right to Education (RTE) Rules was curtailing this right, it said.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked for a meeting on July 11 between the petitioner and Delhi’s department of education. “The deliberations may be placed before the Secretary, HRD Ministry, who could place its stand before the court…” said the bench listing the matter on July 31.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App