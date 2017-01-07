Delhi HC: Tribunal can continue Pachauri hearings

The court has, however, clarified that the final order passed in the appeal by the tribunal would take effect only after requisite permission is obtained from the HC. The court has, however, clarified that the final order passed in the appeal by the tribunal would take effect only after requisite permission is obtained from the HC.

The Delhi High Court Friday cleared the way for continuation of proceedings before the Industrial Tribunal, which is hearing former TERI chief R K Pacha-uri’s plea against findings of an internal complaints committee in a sexual harassment case against him.

The bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal noted that the Industrial Tribunal had been notified as the appellate authority under the rules of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

“We are keeping the main petition pending and it is open to the tribunal to continue with its proceedings. Pendency of the main plea before the Delhi High Court will not preclude the Industrial Tribunal from proceeding with the appeal and passing an appropriate order in accordance with law,” said the bench.

The court has, however, clarified that the final order passed in the appeal by the tribunal would take effect only after requisite permission is obtained from the HC. Three women have spoken out against alleged sexual harassment by Pachauri. He has been charged with sexual harassment under various provisions of the IPC.