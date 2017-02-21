Delhi HC stays CIC order allowing CBSE inspection of Smriti Irani’s academic records

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of Central Information Commission directing CBSE to allow inspection of Class X and XII records of union minister Smriti Irani. The CIC had last month directed the CBSE to permit examination of textiles minister Smriti Irani’s XII records, overruling the argument that this was personal information. The CBSE had challenged the CIC order in Delhi High Court.

The order was passed by information commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu who also gave a similar order with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree through correspondence from Delhi University.

The office of Union minister of textiles and the Holy Child Auxilium School, Delhi, from where she claimed to have passed out, was also directed by the Commission to provide the roll number or reference number of Smriti Irani to CBSE, Ajmer, which possesses the records for the years 1991 and 1993 “to facilitate search from huge records which is yet to be digitized.”

The CIC commissioner had said that the RTI Act has provided right to access which is similar and supplementary to the voter’s right to information about certificates and degrees of the contestants upheld by the Supreme Court and the Parliament in 2002.

The demand to scrutinise Irani and Modi’s degree was raised by opposition parties AAP and Congress.

