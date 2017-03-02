Delhi HC shoots down Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking Arun Jaitley’s finances

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the ongoing civil defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Delhi High Court Wednesday rejected the CM’s application seeking bank account and tax filing details of the Union Minister, calling it “devoid of any merit”. Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw observed that since it was Kejriwal who had alleged graft by Jaitley, which prompted him to file a defamation case, the Chief Minister cannot seek “negative evidence”, or the kind of evidence that supports his allegations, from Jaitley.

Jaitley is seeking Rs 10 crore compensation from Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders for statements made by them alleging financial irregularities by Jaitley when he was at the helm of the Delhi District Cricket Association between 2000 and 2013. Kejriwal had sought Jaitley’s bank account and tax filing details for the entire period. But the court called it a “fishing or roving enquiry”.

There is a separate criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and others going on in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Both cases were filed in December 2015. During the course of recording of evidence, Jaitley had said he never took any money from the cricket board for his services.