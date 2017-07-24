Delhi High Court seeks Swamy’s reply on plea of Sunanda Pushkar’s son

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of Subramanian Swamy on a plea moved by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s stepson Shiv Menon seeking intervention in the BJP leader’s plea for a court-monitored CBI-led SIT probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar also issued notice to Delhi Police and sought their stand by August 1 on Menon’s plea which also said that the investigating agency should be directed not to supply Swamy the copy of the status report with regard to the ongoing probe into Pushkar’s death.

The bench said it is not going to pass any restraint order and Menon’s petition questioning the locus standi of Swamy will be decided after the parties are heard. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has moved the court on behalf of Menon in a pending petition filed by Swamy seeking probe in the death of Pushkar.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi here on the night of January 17, 2014.

