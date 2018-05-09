Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Delhi HC seeks govt response on former NFDC chief’s plea

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Deepa Sharma directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Film Development Corporation to file their stand on the April 23 order of the single judge.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 5:15:53 am
NFDC, National Film Development Corporation, Delhi high court, Nina Lath Gupta sacking, I&B ministry, India news, indian express news Former NFDC MD Nina Lath Gupta (File)
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea by Nina Lath Gupta, who was sacked as the managing director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), challenging a single-judge order disposing of her plea against the letter of termination of her services.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Deepa Sharma directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC to file their stand on the April 23 order of the single judge.

However, the bench refused to stay the April 23 order and said it would examine whether the termination letter was stigmatic.

The bench also refused to pass an order on the contention by Gupta’s counsel that the I&B Ministry be directed not to appoint any other person as NFDC chief till the next date of hearing, August 24.

