Plea on ‘discriminatory’ Haj guidelines against disabled, Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply

In a letter to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, disability rights activists said the guidelines “blatantly discriminate against persons with disabilities” In a letter to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, disability rights activists said the guidelines “blatantly discriminate against persons with disabilities”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Centre’s reply on a plea to quash new Haj policy that debars differently-abled people from undertaking the annual pilgrimage.

The Guidelines for Haj (2018-22), issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, state that “persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically/ mentally incapacitated” cannot apply for Haj.

Disability rights activists opposed the policy last week, saying the discriminatory guidelines were derogatory and “abusive in nature” since they referred to the disabled as “crippled” and “lunatic.”

In a letter to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, disability rights activists said the guidelines not only “blatantly discriminate against persons with disabilities” but are also “in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWDA), 2016, which has equality and non-discrimination as its guiding principle.” Read more here.

“We have sent letters to Naqvi asking him to drop these discriminatory provisions, and have also discussed the matter with some Members of Parliament in the hope that they will raise it on the floor of the House during the ongoing winter session,” Muralidharan, secretary of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), said earlier this week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd