Delhi HC seeks AAP govt stand on delay in deciding parole and furlough pleas of Tihar prisoners

The issue of delay in deciding parole and furlough applications of the prisoners lodged in Tihar jail today came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which sought to know from the authorities the reason behind it. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Delhi government and Tihar jail Director General, seeking their stand on the issue, and directed the authorities to decide pending applications, if any.

It also asked the authorities to give details with regard to the number of parole and furlough applications they have received and decided in the last two years. “The authorities shall ensure that decisions are taken on the applications, pending before them,” the court said. It has now fixed the matter for January 8 next year, by when the authorities have been directed to place their status report.

Delhi resident Sanjeev Kumar moved the court, saying that despite the January 2014 order of this court to the Delhi government to decide “expeditiously” all parole/furlough applications pending before it within the time limit of three weeks specified in the ‘Parole/Furlough Guidelines 2010’, the authorities failed to comply with it.

Advocate Ajay Verma, appearing for the petitioner, said the direction to the government have not been adhered to.

The PIL sought directions to the Delhi government to decide the parole/furlough applications within three weeks as per the guidelines and in case three weeks time has already expired, then the same may be decided at the earliest.

“The objectives due to which parole/furlough guidelines, 2010 were framed the respondents be directed to comply with the guidelines efficiently and properly so that applicant/inmates/ convicts may avail the benefit of the same upon their entitlement without their wait for disposal of their application for long time,” the plea said.

