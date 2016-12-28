Delhi HC seeks AAP government’s reply on O P Chautala parole plea

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam case, was seeking a two day parole to attend his grandson’s marriage function. Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam case, was seeking a two day parole to attend his grandson’s marriage function.

The Delhi High Court today sought the AAP government’s reply on a plea by ex-Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam case, seeking two days’ parole to attend his grandson and MP Dushyant Chautala’s marriage function. Justice A K Chawla asked the Delhi government to file the status report before December 30 on the plea of Chautala whose appeal against the high court verdict was dismissed by the Supreme Court on August 3 last year.

The INLD leader has sought permission to attend his grandson’s ‘roka’ ceremony and the ‘ring’ ceremony to be held on January 2 and January 3 next year.

Senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog and advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Chautala, also sought setting aside of the Delhi government’s decision of December 14 this year by which his plea for six months parole on medical ground was dismissed.

The counsel submitted said that the decision was passed in “an extremely unfair manner upon flimsy grounds”.

Chautala, his son Ajay Singh Chautala and three others are serving 10-years jail term in the case. Recently, the court had allowed Ajay Chautala to attend the marriage function of his son.

Eighty two-year-old Chautala also said that he is “polio-affected since his birth and has permanent disability of 60 per cent”. He said he was on bail during the trial and was released on parole, but he has never misused the same.

The Supreme Court on August 3 last year had dismissed the appeals of Chautalas challenging the high court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015 upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to Chautalas and three others, saying, “The overwhelming evidence showed spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.”

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.