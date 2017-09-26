Delhi HC reserves order on Honeypreet’s bail plea, says easiest way out would be to surrender

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

The Delhi High Court has reserved the order on the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, saying the “easiest way out” for her would be to surrender. Honeypreet has been on the run since the conviction of Ram Rahim in two rape cases. She is facing a case of sedition for allegedly inciting violence in Haryana after the Dera chief’s conviction.

Hearing the plea, the Delhi HC asked her lawyer as to why she didn’t move the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “How does this application come under the jurisdiction of Delhi HC,” news agency ANI quoted Delhi HC. Her lawyer responded that she has a house in Delhi and “has apprehension to be arrested”. During the hearing, Haryana Police opposed the filing of her plea in the Delhi High Court, saying it was “a ploy to do ‘forum shopping'”.

The lawyer for Honeypreet contended that her life was in danger in Haryana and that is why she has moved Delhi high court seeking protection from arrest till she moves a court in the neighbouring state. The lawyer said that she will join the probe if she is protected.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet Singh is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case. Honeypreet on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet by the police.

Earlier in the day, the Panchkula police raided a residence in New Delhi in search for Honeypreet. The police raided a property in Greater Kailash at 7.30 am based on a tip-off, but were not able to find her. The house is registered in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda and only the caretaker was found in the house.

The CBI court on August 28 had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples in 2002. Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also traveled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

