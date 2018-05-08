Delhi HC rejects Shahabuddin’s solitary confinement claim

Shahabuddin is facing trial in 45 criminal cases (Files) Shahabuddin is facing trial in 45 criminal cases (Files)

The Delhi High Court Monday said it could not accept former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s claim that he had been kept in solitary confinement at Tihar jail in Delhi since February last year.

Shahabuddin, who is facing trial in 45 criminal cases, had moved the court against the jail authorities for allegedly keeping him in solitary confinement for the last one year without any court order. He alleged it was an attempt to torture him.

“Sorry, we cannot accept your claim that you are in solitary confinement, as they (Tihar) are denying it,” the court said. The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and P S Teji said the Tihar jail authorities had “denied and strongly refuted” the former RJD leader’s allegation.

The bench also told Shahabuddin that he had not approached the Tihar authorities with his representation.

The court disposed of his Habeas Corpus plea, after Shahabuddin’s counsel, Advocate Rudro Chatterjee, said they would file a representation before the Tihar jail authorities in the matter.

Earlier, standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, who is representing the Tihar jail authorities, contended that the “allegations of torture and solitary confinement of Shahabuddin are false and baseless and hence denied.”

