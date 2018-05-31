Delhi HC refuses to vacate order barring release of Cobrapost documentary

The five were produced before the magistrate court Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till Thursday. The five were produced before the magistrate court Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till Thursday.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate the order restraining web portal Cobrapost from releasing in public a documentary on various media houses that were allegedly indulging in malpractices such as paid news, mass polarisation, peddling of communal agenda and acceptance of black money.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Vinod Goel sought the response of Dainik Bhaskar Corporation Limited by July 3 on the plea filed by Cobrapost and its journalist, seeking to set aside the May 24 order of the single judge of the high court and to stay the order as an interim measure.

“Vacating the stay order imposed by the learned single judge would lead to unsuiting of the matter, which has to be first examined. If the matter becomes unsuited, then nothing would remain as such,” the bench said.

Senior counsel Raju Ramachandran and advocates Parmod Kumar Dubey and Kotla Harshavardhan submitted that the single judge erroneously passed the order, imposing a prior restraint on the portal’s fundamental right to speech, only on the basis of arguments by Dainik Bhaskar, without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

The next hearing in the matter is on July 4.

