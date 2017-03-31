Delhi HC refuses to quash DA case against Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Source: File photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Source: File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife’s plea seeking quashing of the disproportionate assets case filed by the CBI.

Justice Vipin Sanghi also vacated the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s interim order of October 1, 2015 restraining CBI from arresting, interrogating or filing a charge sheet in the case without the court’s permission. “The writ petition is dismissed. Stay is vacated,” the court said.

Singh has sought directions from the court to quash the FIR registered against him and his wife under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of IPC by the CBI on September 23, 2015 here and urged the court to summon records of the preliminary inquiry and the FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now