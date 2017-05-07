Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP MLA

AAP MLA Surender Singh AAP MLA Surender Singh

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against an AAP MLA and two of his associates for allegedly hurling caste-based expletives at two officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Justice I S Mehta allowed the plea of the MLA from Delhi Cantonment Surinder Singh observing that the case lodged against him was “amicably resolved” among the parties.

“It is an admitted fact coming on record that the parties were not known to each other prior to the incident or even at the time of incident. Therefore, the application under SC and ST Act is not applicable in the case,” the court said.

The MLA had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him, his driver Pankaj and assistant Praveen under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly hurling caste-based expletives on employees of the NDMC at August 5, 2015.

The trio were also booked on the charge of obstructing a public servant from discharging public functions, voluntarily causing him hurt besides others sections of the IPC. According to the police, the incident had taken place when the NDMC employees were conducting routine checks near Tughlaq Road here and were questioning a vegetable vendor near the signal.

“Suddenly, the MLA intervened and started arguing with the civic authorities personnel. A fight ensued and the MLA’s driver beat up one NDMC employee.

“Though the MLA did not beat up the employee, he used caste-based expletives against him and threatened him with dire consequences,” a police officer had told the court.

