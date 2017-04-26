Delhi HC pulls up ex-CRPF constable for raising sacking of BSF jawan

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

A former constable of the CRPF was at the receiving end of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday for raking up the issue of sacking of a BSF jawan who had alleged poor quality of food being served to troopers posted in forward areas.

Puran Chand Arya, who took voluntary retirement after serving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for 22 years, faced the ire of the High Court as his counsel sought urgent hearing of his plea by citing the recent sacking of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra asked him whether he had ever raised such complaints when he was serving the paramilitary force.

The bench also questioned the motive of Arya, who claimed to be the Chairman of the Ardh Sainik Welfare Trust, set up by him to take up causes of retired personnel of paramilitary forces, for filing the petition in which he has also sought probe into the supply of poor quality of food to jawans.

“Show us your (petitioner) complaint. Please see if you are serving national interest, public interest or your own interest,” asked the bench which took objection to the statement made by Arya’s counsel Abhishekh Choudhary who raked up the issue of dismissal of the BSF jawan.

The bench cautioned the advocate for making such “broad statement” in the PIL.

The court, thereafter, fixed the matter for May 5 for further hearing.

The BSF had on February 23 had told the court that the allegation of one of its jawans on the social media that poor quality food was being served to troopers posted along the LoC was “false” as no complaint was ever made in this regard.

The BSF response had come in the backdrop of a PIL filed by Arya seeking direction to the Home Ministry to submit a status report on the quality of food supplied to all paramilitary forces in the country.

Brushing aside allegations levelled by Yadav in his video, the BSF in its affidavit, filed through advocate Gaurang Kanth, said a “very transparent system” was in place to ensure quality diet for the troopers.

The BSF had countered the petitioner’s claim of corruption saying there were committees to deal with purchase of food items and even inspect it after it is cooked.

On January 9, Yadav posted a video on Facebook which showed a meal box comprising a burnt chapati and watery soup-like dal which he said had only turmeric and salt.

He had claimed that this was what jawans were served as meal on duty and said they often went to bed on empty stomach.

Citing fundamental rights to equality (Article 14) and life (Article 21), the PIL highlighted the allegations of insufficient and bad quality of food provided to jawans.

It sought action on the incident so that the morale of the force was not affected, besides demanding clarity on ration procurement, food preparation and servings to various categories of officers.

The BSF, in its 10-page affidavit, said it was “making all efforts to ensure transparent and effective measures for the procurement as well as distribution of healthy diet to all its personnel”.

It said food was cooked and distributed in BSF messes under the supervision of mess commander who is selected by troops from among the dining members through monthly mess meetings held on the 25th of each month under the supervision of the Company Commander.

