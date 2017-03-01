Delhi HC junks Kejriwal’s plea seeking Arun Jaitley’s bank account details

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application seeking bank account details, and income tax and wealth tax filings of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his family in connection with the defamation case filed against him and five other AAP leaders by the minister.

Jaitley has sought compensation of Rs 10 crore from Kejriwal and others for allegedly issuing false and defamatory statements against him and his family in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) while he was its president between 2000 and 2013.

The minister had told the court that he did not receive any money for his services to the cricket body. Kejriwal, however, filed an application requesting bank account details and tax filings of the senior BJP leader and his immediate family. The application claimed the documents are necessary to verify claims made by Jaitley that he did not take any money from the DDCA.

