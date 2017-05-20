Delhi HC issues notices to Maran brothers, others

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to former Union Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran, and others, seeking their replies within four weeks in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea against their discharge in two cases.

Justice S P Garg also issued notices to Kalanithi’s wife Kavery; South Asia FM Ltd; the company’s managing director K Shanmugam; and Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd.

A special CBI court’s discharge order in February pertained to two separate cases. The CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi entered into a criminal conspiracy with Krishnan, owner of Maxis, and “coerced” Sivasankaran, owner of Aircel, to sell his shares to the former. This was allegedly done in lieu of investments by the foreign company through another company into Sun Direct. According to the CBI, Dayanidhi was one of the promoters of Sun Direct.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now