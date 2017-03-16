Uphaar case: Court refuses to pass order on police plea

A Delhi Court on Thursday refused to pass any order on the city police’ plea demanding that real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, convicted in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, be asked to obtain judicial permission before leaving the country. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass declined to pass any order, noting that the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy alleged that the Ansals were trying to flee the country.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing to April 15.

The police had earlier this month moved the court seeking an order against the Ansal brothers.

The apex court had recently asked Gopal Ansal to undergo the remaining one-year jail term in the 20-year-old case while his elder brother Sushil Ansal got relief from incarceration with a prison term already undergone by him in view of age-related complications.

59 persons had died in the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi movie ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997.

