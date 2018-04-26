Delhi HC grants interim bail to Suhaib Ilyasi to take care of ailing second spouse

Suhaib Ilyasi. Express archive photo Suhaib Ilyasi. Express archive photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted one-month interim bail to former TV anchor and producer of crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’ Suhaib Ilyasi serving life term for killing his wife 18 years ago, to take care of his ailing second spouse. Ilyasi was charged with the murder of his wife by a trial court in Delhi and was taken into custody on December 16 last year.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta granted the relief to Ilyasi subject to his furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Ilyasi had appealed to the high court challenging his conviction and life sentence.

The trial court convicted Ilyasi under Section 302 IPC and sentenced a life term for stabbing his wife to death, stating, he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”. The court had further imposed a fine of Rs. 2 lakh on Ilyasi and directed him to compensate his deceased wife’s parents with Rs. 10 lakh.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence. Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight for hosting the TV crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was arrested on March 28, 2000. Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.



