Delhi HC grants bail to lawyer arrested in money laundering case post demonetisation

The order came on Tandon’s plea challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail on the grounds that he is alleged to have been involved in a “white collar crime” with other co-accused in a “well-planned” manner. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The order came on Tandon’s plea challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail on the grounds that he is alleged to have been involved in a “white collar crime” with other co-accused in a “well-planned” manner. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted bail to lawyer Rohit Tandon, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case post demonetisation, and another accused in the case, saying trial in the matter was likely to take time.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted the relief to Tandon and co-accused Raj Kumar Goel, a data entry operator, subject to their furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The order came on Tandon’s plea challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail on the grounds that he is alleged to have been involved in a “white collar crime” with other co-accused in a “well-planned” manner.

Goel has been accused of engaging in earning profits by routing money into various accounts by using forged documents.

Both have been in custody for more than one year and four months, the high court noted in its order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App