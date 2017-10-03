Justice Rohini appointed head of OBC panel

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

After a month’s delay, Justice (retd) G Rohini was appointed to head the commission to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind made the appointment under Article 340 of the Constitution under which the Mandal commission, which recommended 27 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes, was appointed.

The move is to ensure more equitable distribution of reservations in government jobs and educational institutions so that the dominant groups among OBCs do not corner all benefits. The exercise will involve sub-categorisation of the 5,000 castes in the central OBC list.

The commission members will include academic Dr J K Bajaj, Director, Anthropological Survey of India, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, and the Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Social Justice.

