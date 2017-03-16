Delhi HC dismisses Zakir Naik-led IRF plea against immediate ban

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea by Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) against an immediate ban and freezing of accounts of the organisation. The court said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sufficient material for the immediate ban.

The court heard the plea by the IRF, earlier in February, that challenged the ban by the MHA on the organisation. It had also set up a Judicial Tribunal to look into banning the NGO under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On November 15, the Central Government had banned the IRF for five years after declaring it as an “unlawful association” under the anti-terror laws, and the NIA followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19.

According to the Home Ministry, Naik allegedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also issued summons to Naik and the IRF under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The foundation had first come under the scanner after the terrorist responsible for Dhaka attack in 2016, in an online post had said, that he was inspired by Naik’s speeches.

